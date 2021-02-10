Charles Leroy Ussery, 90, resident of Arroyo Grande, CA passed away February 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Ussery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries