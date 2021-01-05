You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catherine Maria Palamaris
0 entries

Catherine Maria Palamaris

January 1, 2021

  • 0

Catherine Maria Palamaris, 81, of Oceano passed away on January 1st 2021. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Palamaris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News