Caroline Catherine Fossa, 91, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away December 4, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Celebrate
Caroline Catherine Fossa
