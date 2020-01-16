Carol Lee Sailors
Carol Lee Sailors

January 12, 2020

Carol Lee Sailors, 77, of Oceano, passed away January 12, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

