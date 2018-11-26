Try 3 months for $3

Carlota Gonzalez Serna, 91, of Santa Maria, passed away November 17, 2018. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Celebrate
the life of: Carlota Gonzalez Serna
