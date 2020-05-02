Carl L. Hinton
0 entries

Carl L. Hinton

April 30, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Carl L. Hinton, 93, of Los Alamos , passed away April 30, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Hinton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News