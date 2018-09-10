Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Blenda Reeves, 72, of Santa Maria, passed away September 7, 2018. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Blenda Reeves
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries