Blanca Estela Rodriguez, age 70. Passed away May 13, 2021. Resident of Santa Maria, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

