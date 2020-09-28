You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billy Ray Roberts
0 entries

Billy Ray Roberts

September 17, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

Billy Ray Roberts, 87, of Grover Beach passed away September 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.5

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News