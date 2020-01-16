Billy L. Henderson
Billy L. Henderson

January 2, 2020

Billy L. Henderson, 78, resident of Santa Maria, passed away January 2, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.

