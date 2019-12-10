{{featured_button_text}}

Betty J. Navarro, 89, of Lompoc, died December 6, 2019. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. Starbucklind.com

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Navarro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Tags

Load entries