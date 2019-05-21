{{featured_button_text}}

Bernice Gularte, 88, resident of Ventura, CA passed away May 19, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Bernice Gularte
