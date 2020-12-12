You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Benson Weinberg
0 entries

Benson Weinberg

December 7, 2020

  • 0

BENSON WEINBERG, 91 ,of Santa Maria, CA passed Away December 7, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary

To plant a tree in memory of Benson Weinberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News