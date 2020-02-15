Benjamin Hernandez
Benjamin Hernandez

February 2, 2020

Benjamin Hernandez, 53, resident of Santa Maria, passed away February 2, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.

