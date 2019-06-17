{{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice E. Schwerin, 60, of Paso Robles, passed away June 15, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Beatrice E. Schwerin
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries