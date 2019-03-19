Try 3 months for $3

Barbara Louise McGhee, 70, of Santa Maria, passed away March 15, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

the life of: Barbara Louise McGhee
