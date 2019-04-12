Barbara Hillstock, 75, resident of Santa Maria, passed away April 5, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Vehicle pursuit from Santa Maria ends in rollover near Guadalupe
-
Santa Maria woman killed Thursday in Union Valley Parkway crash
-
Lompoc woman arrested in Santa Maria on suspicion of DUI, vehicle theft
-
Crash causes power outage in Santa Maria
-
Bakersfield pair identified as victims of Saturday's fatal crash on Hwy. 166
Find an Obituary
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Finance
- Updated
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.