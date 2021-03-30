Barbara Ann Teeples, age 79. Passed away March 23, 2021. Resident of Nipomo, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

