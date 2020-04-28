Armida Griselda Robb
Armida Griselda Robb

April 22, 2020

Armida Griselda Robb, 90, of Shell Beach passed away on April 22nd 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

