Anthony 'Tony' Lewis, 33, resident of San Luis Obispo, CA passed away September 19, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Anthony "Tony" Lewis
