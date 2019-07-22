{{featured_button_text}}

Annabelle Christine Barnett, 96, of Arroyo Grande, passed away July 17, 2019. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

Annabelle Christine Barnett
