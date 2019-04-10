{{featured_button_text}}

Anna Jeanette Blackwell, 95, of Long Beach, formerly of Pismo Beach, passed away on April 7, 2019. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

Anna Jeanette Blackwell
