Ann Marie Doyle
Ann Marie Doyle

January 12, 2021

Ann Marie Doyle, 71, of Santa Maria, passed away January 12, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

