You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Angelica Zeferino Castro
0 entries

Angelica Zeferino Castro

  • Updated
  • 0

Angelica Zeferino Castro, 2, of Santa Maria, CA Passed away August 12, 2020 Funeral arrangments are in the care of Morneo Mortuary

To plant a tree in memory of Angelica Castro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News