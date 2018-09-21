Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Angelica Seferina Lucero, 80, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away September 19, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Celebrate
the life of: Angelica Seferina Lucero
