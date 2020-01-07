Anders Martinez
0 entries

Anders Martinez

January 5, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Anders Martinez, 37, of Nipomo, passed away January 5, 2020. Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, Directors.

To plant a tree in memory of Anders Martinez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News