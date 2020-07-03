Amber Dawn Nelson
0 entries

Amber Dawn Nelson

July 1, 2020

  • 0

Amber Dawn Nelson, 34, of Nipomo, passed away July 1, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Www.magnermaloney.com

To plant a tree in memory of Amber Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News