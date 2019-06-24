{{featured_button_text}}

Amanda "Dolly" Groce, 101, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away June 20, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary

Amanda "Dolly" Groce
