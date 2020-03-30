Alfred Luna, Jr.
March 28, 2020

Alfred Luna, Jr., 66, of Santa Maria, passed away March 28, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory www.magnermaloney.com

