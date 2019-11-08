{{featured_button_text}}

Alberto Corral, 46, of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 6, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Service information

Nov 12
Visitation
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
