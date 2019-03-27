Try 3 months for $3

Agustin Belandres Betita, 83, of Grover Beach, passed away March 22, 2019. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Agustin Belandres Betita
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries