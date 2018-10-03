Abel Rangel Salazar, 56, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away September 30, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Abel Rangel Salazar
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries