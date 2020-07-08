It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of Yurok Tribe Elder Deanna Irene Martinez. Born May 22nd, 1940 in San Francisco, California she passed in her 80th year on July 1st, 2020, in Santa Maria, California.
Predeceased by her eldest son, Joseph Joey Martinez and sisters, Mary Alarcon and Dorothea Graves. She is survived by her husband, Joel Martinez; daughter, Denise Martinez; sons,Paul George Martinez and Larry Martinez; twin sister, Dianne Bautista; ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was affectionately called Nana by her grandchildren, and Little Nana by her great-grandchildren.
Deanna was immensely proud of her diverse Yurok Native American and Mexican American ancestry, including trips to visit family in Morelia, Mexico as often as possible.
She enjoyed her rose garden, bowling, and winning at bingo, Uno, and Lotería. Music was also a source of great joy to her and hearing her sing along to her favorite songs is something we will always remember. She was a devout Catholic with a strong faith in God.
She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all her family deeply. She will be dearly missed by us and many others. She will live forever in our hearts.
Service will be held Friday, July 10th, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, located at 414 E Church St in Santa Maria, California.
Following the church service, all are welcome for a brief graveside program at Santa Maria Cemetery, located at 1501 S College Dr in Santa Maria, California.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimers Association or the National Stroke Association.
Services Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
