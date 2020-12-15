You have permission to edit this article.
Dean Mearl Satre
Dean Mearl Satre

November 28, 2020

Dean passed away on November 28, 2020. Born April 25, 1932 in Buffalo New York and raised by loving parents Maybelle and Mearl Satre.

Dean spent most of his formative years first in Pittsburg and then in the Seattle Washington area, which provided him with many happy memories and where he met and married his first wife Patricia in 1952. It was only after he began his long career with Boeing Aerospace that he and his family transferred several times before settling in Santa Maria Ca.

In his youth Dean loved boating, camping and water skiing, spending many weekends and summers with family and friends. His first hobby was acquiring and repairing an array of vehicles. Which later transitioned into repairing various household appliances.

Dean married his second wife Pat Carlson at Grace Baptist church in 1982. They enjoyed many happy years with family and traveling adventures around the country before Pats passing in 2014.

Dean is survived by: Son Kevin Satre (Patty) & daughter Paula Staples (Jimmy), stepsons Jeffery Carlson and Joel Carlson. Grandchildren: Paris Parsons (Trey), Christopher Satre (Mallory), Katie Satre, Franscisco Rojo (Melissa), Matthew Rojo (Natasha). Great grandchildren: Taylor Parsons, Brynlee Parsons, Isabelle Rojo and Hazel Rojo.

Proceeded in death by: Wife Pat Satre, Parents Maybelle & Mearl Satre, son Lauren Satre and stepdaughter Jamie Carlson.

Per Deans request a graveside service will be held. Which the family will schedule for a later date.

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

