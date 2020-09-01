On August 25th 2020 David Yanez died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 16 years Yolanda Yanez, his only son Ezekiel Zeke Yanez, brother Elifonzo Junior Yanez, Elifonzo Yanez and deceased mother Guadalupe Alvarez Yanez. David was a hardworking family man who loved sports. His love for sports inspired him to coach his son in baseball and was Coach Dave to many kids. David loved to be around his cousins, uncles, aunts and many friends who have become family. He love barbecuing, playing poker and listening to his favorite jams. David was a funny man who loved God, life and had the biggest heart. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 A.M. at Orcutt Presbyterian Church on Thursday September 3rd 2020.
