David William Sheffield lost his lengthy and tough battle with cancer on March 30, 2019 at the age of 53. He is reunited with his grandparents and his father.
David was born and raised in Santa Maria and grew up on his grandparent's ranch. He had a natural knack for fixing cars and collected them over the years. He was a truck driver in the 90's and had his own one-man business. After “retiring” from trucking, he was a heavy line mechanic for Ford and Chevrolet dealerships both locally and in the Clovis area, where he had relocated with his wife, Kristi, and their two children. David enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, collecting Gumby memorabilia and rebuilding cars and trucks.
He is survived by his wife, Kristi Sheffield, and their two children, Danika Sheffield and Joseph Sheffield, his eldest daughter Amanda Sheffield, his mother, Patricia Sheffield, and brother John Sheffield.
At his request no services will be held.
