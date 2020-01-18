David W. Hedman of Lompoc died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the age of 69.
David was born December 21, 1950, in Boston, Massachusetts. His family moved to Lompoc in 1961, where he was enrolled in local schools. After graduating from Lompoc High School with the class of 1969, he joined the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge he worked in many capacities at many local retail establishments, completing his career as a customer service rep.
You have free articles remaining.
David lived for Christmas. For the last 50 years, if he wasn't making an appearance as Santa Claus, he was preparing to be Santa Claus. He donated countless hours entertaining children at community events such as the Vandenberg Air Force Base Christmas Tree Lighting celebration and at local businesses such as Grocery Outlet. He hosted a Santa themed Facebook page and for the last 15 years he made the rounds at the Lompoc Hospital on Christmas day having his picture taken with newborns, patients and staff.
David was a faithful member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene and a supporter of the Micah Mission outreach to the homeless and marginalized of the Lompoc area.
David is survived by his wife of 26 years Sharon Hedman; son Brandon Harrison (Lola) of Lompoc; daughters Dianne Moreno (Steve) of Lompoc and Melanie Mackey (Kevin) of Cheyenne, Wyoming; four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2pm at Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Lompoc. The graveside service will be Monday, January 20, at 10am at the Lompoc Evergreen cemetery. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.