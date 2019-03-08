Try 3 months for $3
David W. Ainsworth

David W. Ainsworth, 72, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away on March 2, 2019. David was born in Los Angeles, CA on September 18, 1946. He lived with his family in Avenal, CA until he was five years old when he moved to Cuyama.

After graduating from Cuyama High School, David moved to Santa Maria to attend Allan Hancock College until he was drafted into the army in 1966. He served in Germany during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1968. When he returned from the Army, he worked at City Motors until he purchased the towing company in 1982 which he owned with LaDonna Ainsworth until 2001. In 2006, he purchased Steelhorse Motorcycle Shop which he owned until 2018.

Dave loved riding motorcycles, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. He is survived by daughter Cherri Luis, son-in-law Scott Luis, son Kevin Ainsworth, daughter-in-law Trisha Ainsworth and five grandchildren Brad Luis, Delaney Fromm, Cassidy Ainsworth, Allison Luis, and Sam Ainsworth, and long-time girlfriend of 19 years Sally Bacolot.

David was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Gladys Ainsworth; sister Judy Lewis and brother-in-law Roger Lewis.

A memorial celebration of David's life will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria. A reception will immediately follow at the YOYO (Your Orcutt Youth Organization) on Foster Rd.

Celebrate
the life of: David W. Ainsworth
