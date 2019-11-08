David Thomas Acuña 81 of Santa Maria, CA. passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2019.
David was a lifelong resident of Santa Maria. He attended Fairlawn Elementary and El Camino Junior High, graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1957. David was very active during his high school years with his many friends. He played football and was part of the Future Farmers of America. His home on Cook street was the place to be on game nights, because David and his friends barbecued and danced these nights away. His claim to fame was when NFL commentator John Madden, who was coaching the Allan Hancock Bulldogs at the time, personally asked David's mother Anita for her permission for him to play football for the team. She turned down this offer, insisting that David was at school to learn a trade, not to play football.
David graduated from Allan Hancock College with an apprenticeship to the lather's union. David worked construction all over California with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 9144, until he retired. David had many friends and hobbies throughout the years including 4-H and off-roading. He and his son David Jr. were marksmen and loved target practice.
David is survived by his daughters Angie, Anita, Rita and son-in-law Robert Munoz. As well as his thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Eloise, Jenny, and Sister Mary Magdeline, and numerous nieces, nephews, as well as aunts and uncles. David was preceded in death by his son David T. Acuña Jr. and his parents Thomas and Anita Acuña and his brother Robert T. Acuña.
Visitation will be on Monday November 11, 2019 from 5 to 6pm, at Dudley Hoffman Chapel with Vigil Services beginning at 6pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Louis De Montfort, 1190 E. Clark Ave, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 am, with burial to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery. A reception will be held at St. Louis De Montfort Parish Hall following the burial.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary,com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
