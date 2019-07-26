{{featured_button_text}}
David T. Acuña

David Thomas Acuña Jr., of Santa Maria, passed away on July 19, 2019. He was born in Novato California on December 18, 1968. David lived the majority of his life in Santa Maria, where his father's family originated from. He attended elementary and junior high school in Santa Maria, and finishing at Santa Ynez High School.

David went on to learn a trade as a skilled lather, graduate to journeyman, and attain his contractor license. He went to school in San Jose for 4 years at the lather's trade union. David had the pleasure of working all over northern and southern California.

David loved the outdoors; where he often hunted and fished, and was a recreational firearm enthusiast. He found great pleasure in the company of his friends and family, where a homemade barbecue was often his gift. David was his happiest when he cooked Thanksgiving dinner for his friends and family.

David was preceded in death by his mother Patsy Ruth Acuña; grandparents, Veral and Rita Johnson, Thomas and Anita Acuña; uncles, Robert Acuña, Gordon and Berl Johnson; aunt and uncle, Kenneth and Pinky Johnson, and his cousin King Johnson.

David is survived by his Father David T. Acuña; sisters, Angie, Anita and Rita Acuña; brother-in-law Robert Munoz; wife Angela Acuña; children Andrew & Emily Acuña, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

