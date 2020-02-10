You have free articles remaining.
David Scott Claborn born in Santa Maria on April 17th, 1961, passed away on December 28th 2019 from complications of a stroke. David is survived by his wife Denise Claborn, son David S. Claborn Jr, step sons Jarrod Poole (Wife Kaylee), and Joseph Poole, daughter Angela (Claborn) Frankland (Husband Casey), grandkids Cain, Cade, and Aurora Frankland, sister Julie Claborn Mougeotte, nephew Dayton Robinson, sister in law Linda Claborn, and nephews Rusty and Brian Claborn. He was preceded in death by his parents Grady and Jerrie Claborn, and brothers Russell and William Claborn. He worked as a mechanic and in auto body work most of his life and spent the past 15 years working for PC Mechanical. A celebration of life will be held on February 16th @ 1 pm at the Orcutt Lions 126 Broadway st Orcutt CA.
