{{featured_button_text}}

David Ross Reed of Lompoc passed away on March 11, 2019. David was born to Howard and Fern Reed on October 27, 1948. The youngest of four siblings, he grew up on the central coast of California. He graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1966 and attended Allan Hancock College.

He met the love of his life, Mary Ann, when he was 15 years old. They married in 1972 in Santa Maria at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, where he had been an altar boy and sang in the choir.

David was a multi-talented man who loved music, theater, writing, gardening and animals. He was a fabulous cook who was famous for his peanut butter cookies and carrot cake. His baked goods were always in demand at all the organizations and meetings around town.

David and Mary Ann were certified animal keepers at the Los Angeles Zoo and were volunteers at the Santa Barbara Zoo. His career was in computer programming, and he worked for UCSB, Applied Magnetics and Den-Mat, retiring in December 2018.

David is survived by his beloved wife Mary Ann and Storm, his rescue Malamute. Contributions may be made to the Lompoc Valley Master Chorale or the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: David Ross Reed
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries