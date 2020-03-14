David R. Munger earned his wings on February 23rd.

Services will be on March 28th at 3 p.m., at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 4725 S. Bradley, Orcutt, Ca. 93455.

David had requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to LCOS church. Memo it for David Munger, please.

All donations will go to charities that were close to David's heart.

