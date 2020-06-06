David R. Maldonado AKA Henry, age 81 was called to heaven on May 27, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1938 to Rosalio and Consuelo (Connie) Maldonado in Escalon, CA.
David is survived by his spouse of 63 years Josephine (Josie), son David, Jr., daughters Anna Gonzales and Sophia Morales; 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild with 2 on the way. He also leaves behind 7 sisters and 2 brothers.
He worked as a Painter for 34 years. He started with residential then advanced to industrial. His last 24 years before retiring, he was employed as a foreman with Stearns and Rodger at Vandenberg AFB. He worked at Space Launch Complex (SLC) 3,4, and 6 in a recovery system after space launches. He also had his Painter Contractors License.
He loved sports, which included watching the Lakers, Dodgers, Raiders, and golf. His joy was watching his grandchildren playing sports, such as basketball, baseball, football, and cross-country. He was their #1 fan.
He was vey active. As a teenager he was a boxer. As an adult he became a scuba diver and told many stories of swimming with sharks. He enjoyed bowling with his many teammates. He would go deep-sea fishing and hunting. After retirement, he became interested in golf and enjoyed playing with his buddies. Those that were close to him also knew he could sing.
He was a former member of the Lions Club of Orcutt and current member of the Elks Lodge #1538 and took part in serving dinner on Monday nights. On occasion, he would win money at Elks drawings and made sure he took his love Josie out to dinner or for drives to Morro Bay and would try every restaurant on the Central Coast.
David had an infectious laugh and always brought joy to the many family gatherings, especially when his brother in law would play the guitar and David would sing. He loved to sing well-known songs from Oldies to Spanish favorites.
David made life long friends wherever he went. He will be greatly missed and will remain in our hearts.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
