David R. Maldonado AKA Henry, age 81 was called to heaven on May 27, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1938 to Rosalio and Consuelo (Connie) Maldonado in Escalon, CA.

David is survived by his spouse of 63 years Josephine (Josie), son David, Jr., daughters Anna Gonzales and Sophia Morales; 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild with 2 on the way. He also leaves behind 7 sisters and 2 brothers.

He worked as a Painter for 34 years. He started with residential then advanced to industrial. His last 24 years before retiring, he was employed as a foreman with Stearns and Rodger at Vandenberg AFB. He worked at Space Launch Complex (SLC) 3,4, and 6 in a recovery system after space launches. He also had his Painter Contractors License.

He loved sports, which included watching the Lakers, Dodgers, Raiders, and golf. His joy was watching his grandchildren playing sports, such as basketball, baseball, football, and cross-country. He was their #1 fan.

He was vey active. As a teenager he was a boxer. As an adult he became a scuba diver and told many stories of swimming with sharks. He enjoyed bowling with his many teammates. He would go deep-sea fishing and hunting. After retirement, he became interested in golf and enjoyed playing with his buddies. Those that were close to him also knew he could sing.