With deep sadness the family of David Prater announces his passing at age 84.
David was born in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. His early years were spent in many areas of Missouri and Washington, DC. His proudest youthful achievement was earning his Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts of America.
Calling Neosho, Missouri, his hometown, David graduated Neosho High School, and went on to the University of Arkansas......."Soooeee." He put himself through the U of A by working summers at the famed Muehlebach Hotel in Kansas City, which at one time was the Summer White House; David met President Truman several times.
David graduated U of A with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering and soon went to work with Western Electric and, later, Sinclair Oil in Kansas City, Missouri. Accepting an engineering position at Norton AFB, David moved to San Bernardino, California, and while there, completed his obligation as a lieutenant in the Army Reserve. He also met and married his wife of 54 years, Dee, a native of San Bernardino. A fortunate transfer brought David to Vandenberg AFB and the beautiful Central Coast where he worked with the Air Force Systems Command for 26 years. Also, during this time, David earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from San Francisco's Golden Gate University.
After retirement from Civil Service, David earned a Real Estate license and, as an agent, enjoyed the social contact with people to help them find their perfect home. Through the decades, David combined exercise and relaxation by playing golf and was a member of the Santa Maria Country Club for almost 50 years. He was also an accomplished pianist.
David is survived by his wife, Dee; son Todd and granddaughters, Hannah and Heather, of Clovis, California; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Kathy of Springfield, Missouri. He was preceded in death by daughter, Lisa; twin-sister, Shirley; toddler-brother, Jimmy; mother, Joy; father and step-mother, Emery and Amy.
David, with his friendliness, humor, quick wit, and love of life will be greatly missed by his family and friends. God bless you, David, we will see you when we gather on the Other Side.
Special appreciation and heart-felt thanks to Hospice and Amelia's Residence for their compassionate care.
Memorial Service will be held at Pacific Christian Church, May 18, 2019, 10:00 A.M. Pastor Charles Bakar will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice or the charity of their choice.
