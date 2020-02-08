David Paul Crough

Dave married Deborah (Deb) Anderson on March 19, 1981 in Santa Maria. Led by their shared passion for meeting God in the mountains, the two created and ran an outdoor education program at First Christian Church, leading local youth on backpacking trips in the Sierra Nevada mountains. This group, called Adventure Bound, was inspired by Dave's time working for the outdoor education program, Outward Bound.

When Dave and Deb became members of Wycliffe Bible Translators in November 1984, a new adventure began that would take them around the world, using their writing and photography abilities in support of the work of Bible translation. They were joined in their journey when son Jordan and daughter Meredith were born.

Throughout his career with Wycliffe, Dave traveled to well over 50 countries. He eventually transitioned from photo-journalism to a leadership role in Wycliffe Canada, and then to his most recent work as part of the leadership team of the Wycliffe Global Alliance. This allowed him to work remotely and to travel from his home in Santa Maria.

Dave was known for his capacity to manage a deep level of detail, while holding the broader context of a situation in mind. He was a master planner, from developing and facilitating consultations for participants from many countries, to organizing family adventures, both locally and around the world.