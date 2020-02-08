David Paul Crough

David (Dave) Paul Crough died on February 1, 2020, in Santa Maria, California. He was 65. In late August 2019, he walked the John Muir Trail with no knowledge that he had cancer. Two weeks later, it was discovered. After a four-and-a-half-month battle with this illness, he walked into the arms of God. Dave is survived by his wife Deborah; his children Jordan (Lisa) Crough, and Meredith (Greg) Klemmensen; his grandson Eli; his siblings Peter (Diane) Crough and Kathy (Don) Weeks; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Marylou Crough.
Dave was born in Los Angeles, California on December 25, 1954, and was adopted by Tom and Marylou Crough on January 29, 1955. In 1962, his family moved to Santa Maria, where Dave attended Rice Elementary School, Fesler Jr. High, St. Joseph High School, and took film and photography courses from Hancock College, before graduating from film school at Loyola Marymount University. He later graduated with a Masters Degree from Brooks Institute of Photography.
From his earliest years, Dave loved being outdoors, and especially enjoyed backpacking, camping and white-water rafting. He worked as a guide for the first rafting company on the Kern River. He became a pioneer rock climber, mapping and completing multiple first ascents. Several guidebooks credit him with developing numerous climbing routes in Central California. He summited many mountain peaks, including Mt. Whitney, Mt. Rainier, and Popocatépetl in Mexico. He always felt the greatest reverence for God in the beauty and majesty of creation.
Dave married Deborah (Deb) Anderson on March 19, 1981 in Santa Maria. Led by their shared passion for meeting God in the mountains, the two created and ran an outdoor education program at First Christian Church, leading local youth on backpacking trips in the Sierra Nevada mountains. This group, called Adventure Bound, was inspired by Dave's time working for the outdoor education program, Outward Bound.
When Dave and Deb became members of Wycliffe Bible Translators in November 1984, a new adventure began that would take them around the world, using their writing and photography abilities in support of the work of Bible translation. They were joined in their journey when son Jordan and daughter Meredith were born.
Throughout his career with Wycliffe, Dave traveled to well over 50 countries. He eventually transitioned from photo-journalism to a leadership role in Wycliffe Canada, and then to his most recent work as part of the leadership team of the Wycliffe Global Alliance. This allowed him to work remotely and to travel from his home in Santa Maria.
Dave was known for his capacity to manage a deep level of detail, while holding the broader context of a situation in mind. He was a master planner, from developing and facilitating consultations for participants from many countries, to organizing family adventures, both locally and around the world.
Dave used his outdoor skills to achieve a lifelong dream: to hike the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT). Dave remained faithful to this dream, despite having to pause temporarily when he broke his leg on the hike. He eventually completed the entire 2,650-mile PCT in 2012.
Dave experienced great joy in the adventures of his life, and he always wanted to share what he loved with others. What made him happiest was spending time with his family. He demonstrated his love for them by serving them with a selfless generosity. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation (supportmarianmedical.org)
The Pacific Crest Trail Association (pcta.org), or
Wycliffe Bible Translators (Wycliffe.org/donate)
