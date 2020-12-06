You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David P. Bourbon III
0 entries

David P. Bourbon III

January 3, 1995 - November 28, 2020

  • 0
Bourbon David.jpg

David “Bobo” Bourbon of Santa Maria, California passed away peacefully at the age of 25.

David attended local schools and played sports throughout his life. He loved to DJ, go fishing, and watch his football team (Pittsburgh Steelers), play. He enjoyed BBQs and spending time with family and friends.

David graduated college and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. He was a hard worker and accomplished a lot of his goals in life. He always had a big heart, positive attitude, and a contagious smile. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa and daughter Kiara; parents, David Jr. and Rachel Bourbon; sisters, Melissa Bourbon (AJ), and Amanda Barrera (Salvador); grandmother, Teresa Valles, and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Ernest Valles Sr.; grandparents, Gloria Bourbon, David Sr. and Lina Bourbon; uncle, Ernie Valles, and nephew Salvador Barrera IV.

A viewing will take place at Dudley-Hoffman on Thursday December 10th from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will take place at St. Josephs Church in Nipomo, CA on Friday December 11th at 9:30 a.m. with burial to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Bourbon, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News