David P. Bourbon III

David “Bobo” Bourbon of Santa Maria, California passed away peacefully at the age of 25.
David attended local schools and played sports throughout his life. He loved to DJ, go fishing, and watch his football team (Pittsburgh Steelers), play. He enjoyed BBQs and spending time with family and friends.
David graduated college and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. He was a hard worker and accomplished a lot of his goals in life. He always had a big heart, positive attitude, and a contagious smile. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Vanessa and daughter Kiara; parents, David Jr. and Rachel Bourbon; sisters, Melissa Bourbon (AJ), and Amanda Barrera (Salvador); grandmother, Teresa Valles, and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Ernest Valles Sr.; grandparents, Gloria Bourbon, David Sr. and Lina Bourbon; uncle, Ernie Valles, and nephew Salvador Barrera IV.
A viewing will take place at Dudley-Hoffman on Thursday December 10th from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will take place at St. Josephs Church in Nipomo, CA on Friday December 11th at 9:30 a.m. with burial to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.