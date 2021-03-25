David Bryan Loberg, age 63, entered eternal rest on March 13th, 2021, in Palestine, TX.
David, or known to all as Dave was born August 26th, 1957 to Paul and Shirley Doris at Saint Francis Hospital in Lynwood, CA. At not even a year old, Dave lost his father due to an ailment he carried with him from his service in the Korean War. Shortly after Paul's death, his mother Shirley began working at Honeywell in Los Angeles where she met James T. Loberg. Shirley and Jim married on October 24th, 1959 and Dave was adopted and given the Loberg name immediately thereafter.
The Loberg family, which included brothers Jeff (1960) and Mark (1961) settled in Anaheim, CA in June 1965.
Growing up, Dave spent most days playing baseball and could always be found at the baseball fields. Dave was an athlete playing basketball, track & field, and bodysurfing. Dave enjoyed writing poetry, which he continued into his last days. But it was Dave's passion for music that defined him. His eclectic and diverse record album collection he had amassed during his youth and beyond was the envy of all who knew him. Dave who was also a musician, would go into Hollywood to play music at The Palomino Club.
At the age of 17, he began his career working in movie theaters, starting at the Stadium Drive-In in Anaheim, CA. By age 18, he received his first managerial position of many throughout his career, which took him all over the United States, and to even Guam.
In 1983, Dave answered the call to serve in the U.S. Army but was cut short due to injury.
Dave will be missed by all who knew him. David Bryan Loberg is survived by his daughter, Joyce Melena (Andrew Melena), sons Alexander and Anthony, grandchildren Mila and Jude, brothers Jeff (Denise) and Mark. Dave was preceded in death by his mother Shirley, father Paul, and adopted father James.
Per Dave's request, his unofficial cause of death; lifelong Oak/LA/LV Raider fan.
There will be a vigil held for Dave, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 414 E Church St, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Monday, March 29th, 2021 at 5:00 pm. Funeral Mass will take place the following day at St. Mary's Catholic Church Tuesday, March 30th at 9:30 am with graveside service to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
