On Saturday, October 5, 2019, David Kenneth Young of Brookings, Oregon passed away at the age of 76.
David was born on February 1, 1943 in Santa Barbara, California to Kenneth and Dorothy (Glines) Young. He was raised and educated in Grants Pass, Oregon. Summers were often spent visiting his family in Santa Maria, California and working with his Uncle Purvis on the family ranch.
After graduating from Grants Pass High School in 1961, he attended Allan Hancock College taking classes in Forestry then in 1965 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After serving his country in Germany and Vietnam, he returned to Santa Maria, California to work with Douglas Oil. He was married to the love of his life, Diane Haas on April 20, 1968. In the next few years, they were blessed with the birth of their two daughters, Dawnel and Tammie. The family moved to Brookings, Oregon in 1973 where David became a share holder at Brookings Plywood, later working as a heavy equipment operator at South Coast Lumber Yard. He and Diane also owned and operated The Hungry Pelican Restaurant in Harbor Oregon until the restaurant closed in the 1990s.
David was known for his sense of humor, infectious smile and kind caring spirt. His interests included wood working, fishing, hunting, camping or barbequing with family and friends. David was an avid Pitt Master and enjoyed barbequing beef Tri-Tip and ribs using the Santa Maria style of cooking over coals of red oak. Friends and family often enjoyed David's hospitality when visiting with great food, country music, hunting and fishing stories and laughter.
David was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, and his mother, Dorothy. He is survived by his wife Diane, his two children, Dawnel (Cary) Magnuson and Tammie Young, his sister Elizabeth (Steve) Brooks, four grandchildren, Josh, Matt, Skyler and Ty, two great granddaughters, Lillian and Dakota, nephew Kenneth Brooks (Laurie) and niece Carly (TJ) Willhite, six great nephews, one great-great nephew and many in-laws, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. He will forever live in the hearts of all who had the good fortune to know him.
We would like to extend special thanks to Hospice for their help, dedication and special care In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's name to Coastal Home Health & Hospice, PO Box 6042, Brookings, OR 97415
