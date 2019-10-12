David Kenneth Petersen, 57, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Orcutt, California, leaving his family heartbroken but with many cherished memories. David was born on November 17, 1961 in Madison, Wisconsin to Donald and Mary Petersen. Though the family lived in several states, most of David's childhood and school years were spent in La Crescenta, CA. He enjoyed playing baseball and looked forward every year to summer vacations in Montana. Following high school graduation from Crescenta Valley High in 1980, David joined the Marines and after serving four years honorably, earned his Degree of Bachelor of Technology in Electronics from Northern Montana College (now MSU-Northern) in 1986. David eventually settled in Orcutt. Shortly thereafter, his daughter Samantha was born in 1991.
David worked as an electrical engineer in Sustainment Engineering and later Flight Safety Engineering. During his time as a sustainment engineer he was responsible for various projects to upgrade and improve launch support sites at Vandenberg Air Force Base. His career as a Flight Safety Engineer involved work on airborne Range Safety Systems for Minuteman, SpaceX, Atlas, Titan, and various other launch programs at Vandenberg AFB. His Flight Safety work supported the 30th Space Wing Range Safety mission. David's dedicated career spanned ITT Industries, Northrop Grumman, InDyne, and Craig Technologies as the Range Contract was re-awarded to multiple companies over the years. His title was Systems Analyst Principal.
David had a huge heart and unwavering love for his daughter, entire family, and friends, as well as a lifelong love of Montana. David always considered Montana home. Indeed, he had planned to retire in the near future and move back to Montana permanently to enjoy more time fishing and camping in Yellowstone and Glacier, but most of all, to be closer to family and the original family homestead which was most important to him.
We will be bringing David home to be forever a part of the land he loved so much.
David is survived by his beautiful and loving daughter, Samantha Noel; parents, Donald Haines Petersen (Theresa) and Mary Ramona Petersen; sisters, Kathleen Petersen Schaefers, Andie Petersen Moore, and Jennifer Petersen; eight nieces, Drew (Brock), Danni, Destinee (Anthony), Devon, Delaney, Dale, Dylan, and Davis; great-nephew and nieces, Rhys, Coco and Daphne, wonderful aunts, uncles, many close cousins and extended family, all of whom will miss him dearly.
Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
